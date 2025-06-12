Who are the Institutional Holders in Sap SE ADR (SAP)?

Sap SE ADR (NYSE: SAP) is 21.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $186.40 and a high of $311.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SAP stock was last observed hovering at around $304.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.2%.

Currently trading at $299.21, the stock is -0.57% and 5.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.87 million and changing -1.71% at the moment leaves the stock 16.10% off its SMA200. SAP registered 56.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $284.4898 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $257.7163.

The stock witnessed a 1.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.29%, and is -3.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.92% over the week and 1.17% over the month.

Sap SE ADR (SAP) has around 109121 employees, a market worth around $349.06B and $37.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 57.44 and Fwd P/E is 36.39. Profit margin for the company is 16.29%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.52% and -3.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.85%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 47.79% this year

1042.0 institutions hold shares in Sap SE ADR (SAP), with institutional investors hold 6.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.17B, and float is at 1.17B with Short Float at 0.16%. Institutions hold 6.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with over 10.46 million shares valued at $2.11 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 0.897 of the SAP Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FMR LLC with 8.38 million shares valued at $1.69 billion to account for 0.7187 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HARDING LOEVNER LP which holds 5.16 million shares representing 0.4424 and valued at over $1.04 billion, while FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 0.4143 of the shares totaling 4.83 million with a market value of $974.36 million.