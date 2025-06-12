Who are the Institutional Holders in SLM Corp (SLM)?

SLM Corp (NASDAQ: SLM) is 14.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.39 and a high of $34.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SLM stock was last observed hovering at around $31.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $31.68, the stock is -3.65% and 4.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing 0.28% at the moment leaves the stock 17.16% off its SMA200. SLM registered 54.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.2498 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.0406.

The stock witnessed a -4.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.04%, and is -1.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.98% over the week and 1.40% over the month.

SLM Corp (SLM) has around 1710 employees, a market worth around $6.65B and $3.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.41 and Fwd P/E is 9.15. Profit margin for the company is 19.87%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.38% and -8.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.08%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 15.92% this year

526.0 institutions hold shares in SLM Corp (SLM), with institutional investors hold 104.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 210.74M, and float is at 207.12M with Short Float at 2.87%. Institutions hold 103.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 31.62 million shares valued at $657.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.4442 of the SLM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is IMPACTIVE CAPITAL LP with 19.7 million shares valued at $409.51 million to account for 8.9974 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 19.19 million shares representing 8.7665 and valued at over $399.0 million, while FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP holds 6.1598 of the shares totaling 13.49 million with a market value of $280.36 million.

SLM Corp (SLM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pahwa Munish, the company’s EVP & Chief Risk Officer. SEC filings show that Pahwa Munish sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 28 ’25 at a price of $34.08 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70836.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02 ’25, Strong Robert S. (Director) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $31.15 for $93464.0. The insider now directly holds 35,195 shares of SLM Corp (SLM).