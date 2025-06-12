Who are the Institutional Holders in Sportradar Group AG (SRAD)?

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) is 41.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.06 and a high of $25.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SRAD stock was last observed hovering at around $24.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33%.

Currently trading at $24.56, the stock is 2.83% and 5.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.4 million and changing 1.36% at the moment leaves the stock 33.21% off its SMA200. SRAD registered 129.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.1867 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.437475.

The stock witnessed a 6.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.81%, and is 2.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.62% over the week and 1.02% over the month.

Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) has around 4766 employees, a market worth around $7.64B and $1.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 118.99 and Fwd P/E is 46.22. Profit margin for the company is 5.16%. Distance from 52-week low is 144.26% and -4.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.81%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 216.19% this year

210.0 institutions hold shares in Sportradar Group AG (SRAD), with institutional investors hold 79.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 207.17M, and float is at 181.56M with Short Float at 3.63%. Institutions hold 79.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD with over 79.56 million shares valued at $889.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 26.4187 of the SRAD Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is TECHNOLOGY CROSSOVER MANAGEMENT IX, LTD. with 34.08 million shares valued at $381.01 million to account for 11.3171 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RADCLIFF MANAGEMENT LLC which holds 15.27 million shares representing 5.0693 and valued at over $170.67 million, while GREENHOUSE FUNDS LLLP holds 3.0533 of the shares totaling 9.19 million with a market value of $102.8 million.

Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09 ’25, Eduard H. Blonk (Officer) Proposed Sale 151,790 shares at an average price of $26.71 for $4.05 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Sportradar Group AG (SRAD).