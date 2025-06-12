Who are the Institutional Holders in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN)?

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE: INN) is -30.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.57 and a high of $7.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $4.73, the stock is 7.79% and 10.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.21 million and changing 0.64% at the moment leaves the stock -20.44% off its SMA200. INN registered -21.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.2772 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.9452.

The stock witnessed a 1.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.31%, and is 11.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 3.03% over the month.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) has around 85 employees, a market worth around $606.17M and $728.12M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.18. Profit margin for the company is 3.05%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.49% and -34.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.09%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -100.00% this year

307.0 institutions hold shares in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN), with institutional investors hold 94.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 112.22M, and float is at 106.03M with Short Float at 4.53%. Institutions hold 91.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 20.74 million shares valued at $124.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.579 of the INN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 15.26 million shares valued at $91.38 million to account for 14.4028 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 6.34 million shares representing 5.9855 and valued at over $37.98 million, while JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC holds 5.1067 of the shares totaling 5.41 million with a market value of $32.4 million.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Storey Thomas W., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Storey Thomas W. bought 16,270 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 ’25 at a price of $4.62 per share for a total of $75167.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 ’25 that Bright Force Investment, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 21,207 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 ’25 and was made at $6.38 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.58 million shares of the INN stock.