Who are the Institutional Holders in Tenaris S.A. ADR (TS)?

Tenaris S.A. ADR (NYSE: TS) is -4.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.24 and a high of $40.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TS stock was last observed hovering at around $36.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $36.24, the stock is 5.98% and 7.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.34 million and changing 0.36% at the moment leaves the stock 3.16% off its SMA200. TS registered 13.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.8116 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.1282.

The stock witnessed a 4.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.34%, and is 5.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.00% over the week and 1.81% over the month.

Tenaris S.A. ADR (TS) has around 25874 employees, a market worth around $17.78B and $12.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.06 and Fwd P/E is 10.57. Profit margin for the company is 15.05%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.04% and -11.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.46%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.10% this year

282.0 institutions hold shares in Tenaris S.A. ADR (TS), with institutional investors hold 10.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 536.00M, and float is at 489.84M with Short Float at 1.32%. Institutions hold 10.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is WESTWOOD GLOBAL INVESTMENTS, LLC with over 8.26 million shares valued at $251.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.7254 of the TS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD with 7.36 million shares valued at $224.63 million to account for 0.6467 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP which holds 3.18 million shares representing 0.2797 and valued at over $97.15 million, while MORGAN STANLEY holds 0.2721 of the shares totaling 1.55 million with a market value of $47.26 million.

