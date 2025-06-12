Who are the Institutional Holders in TruGolf Holdings Inc (TRUG)?

TruGolf Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TRUG) is -65.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $1.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRUG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.23, the stock is 2.41% and -12.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.34 million and changing -0.38% at the moment leaves the stock -57.40% off its SMA200. TRUG registered -78.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.26804 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.54954.

The stock witnessed a 1.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.35%, and is 0.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.08% over the week and 7.81% over the month.

TruGolf Holdings Inc (TRUG) has around 72 employees, a market worth around $9.69M and $22.24M in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.68. Profit margin for the company is -45.71%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.55% and -84.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-404.96%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 92.11% this year

18.0 institutions hold shares in TruGolf Holdings Inc (TRUG), with institutional investors hold 2.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.18M, and float is at 17.82M with Short Float at 18.85%. Institutions hold 1.42% of the Float.