Who are the Institutional Holders in TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI)?

TTM Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TTMI) is 47.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.77 and a high of $36.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TTMI stock was last observed hovering at around $36.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39%.

Currently trading at $36.58, the stock is 17.75% and 45.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing 1.09% at the moment leaves the stock 57.63% off its SMA200. TTMI registered 97.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.2082 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.2058.

The stock witnessed a 26.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.20%, and is 13.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.82% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI) has around 16400 employees, a market worth around $3.72B and $2.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.85 and Fwd P/E is 15.55. Profit margin for the company is 3.09%. Distance from 52-week low is 131.89% and 0.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.01%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 25.34% this year

367.0 institutions hold shares in TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI), with institutional investors hold 106.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 101.62M, and float is at 98.63M with Short Float at 2.87%. Institutions hold 104.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 18.1 million shares valued at $351.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.8776 of the TTMI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 13.52 million shares valued at $262.6 million to account for 13.3506 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS which holds 8.17 million shares representing 8.0684 and valued at over $158.7 million, while DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP holds 7.9528 of the shares totaling 8.05 million with a market value of $156.43 million.

TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Knecht Dale Martin, the company’s SVP Information Technology. SEC filings show that Knecht Dale Martin sold 7,662 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 ’25 at a price of $34.16 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67544.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05 ’25, Knecht Dale Martin (SVP Information Technology) disposed off 1,140 shares at an average price of $34.00 for $38760.0. The insider now directly holds 75,206 shares of TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI).