Who are the Institutional Holders in W & T Offshore Inc (WTI)?

W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE: WTI) is 12.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.09 and a high of $2.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WTI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $1.87, the stock is 20.76% and 37.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.74 million and changing 3.89% at the moment leaves the stock 6.92% off its SMA200. WTI registered -11.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3584 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.749.

The stock witnessed a 26.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.67%, and is 16.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.12% over the week and 3.49% over the month.

W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) has around 400 employees, a market worth around $276.11M and $514.34M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.66%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.56% and -34.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-39.84%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 7.61% this year

163.0 institutions hold shares in W & T Offshore Inc (WTI), with institutional investors hold 57.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 147.64M, and float is at 97.53M with Short Float at 24.52%. Institutions hold 37.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 8.22 million shares valued at $17.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.5968 of the WTI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 7.11 million shares valued at $15.22 million to account for 4.8416 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HUBER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC which holds 4.76 million shares representing 3.2419 and valued at over $10.19 million, while MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC holds 1.9793 of the shares totaling 2.91 million with a market value of $6.22 million.