Who are the Institutional Holders in Xunlei Ltd ADR (XNET)?

Xunlei Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: XNET) is 148.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.46 and a high of $7.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XNET stock was last observed hovering at around $6.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.47%.

Currently trading at $4.95, the stock is -12.39% and 6.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.05 million and changing -22.82% at the moment leaves the stock 63.92% off its SMA200. XNET registered 158.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 139.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.6502 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.02284.

The stock witnessed a 5.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.92%, and is -17.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.58% over the week and 8.49% over the month.

Xunlei Ltd ADR (XNET) has around 1216 employees, a market worth around $309.04M and $331.61M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.97%. Distance from 52-week low is 239.38% and -31.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.93%).

39.0 institutions hold shares in Xunlei Ltd ADR (XNET), with institutional investors hold 7.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.37M, and float is at 61.28M with Short Float at 1.22%. Institutions hold 5.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MORGAN STANLEY with over 1.35 million shares valued at $2.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.0971 of the XNET Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with 0.48 million shares valued at $0.8 million to account for 0.7379 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP which holds 0.37 million shares representing 0.5792 and valued at over $0.63 million, while CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. holds 0.4482 of the shares totaling 0.29 million with a market value of $0.49 million.