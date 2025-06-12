Who is the Top Investor In Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)?

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD) is 21.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.40 and a high of $25.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACAD stock was last observed hovering at around $22.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $22.30, the stock is 3.85% and 25.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing 0.45% at the moment leaves the stock 30.22% off its SMA200. ACAD registered 49.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.702 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.1254.

The stock witnessed a 27.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.98%, and is 2.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.46% over the week and 5.48% over the month.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) has around 654 employees, a market worth around $3.73B and $996.28M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.23 and Fwd P/E is 26.10. Profit margin for the company is 22.97%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.42% and -11.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.26%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -61.73% this year

430.0 institutions hold shares in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD), with institutional investors hold 106.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 167.12M, and float is at 166.02M with Short Float at 10.03%. Institutions hold 105.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with over 42.88 million shares valued at $696.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 25.9001 of the ACAD Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 13.71 million shares valued at $222.82 million to account for 8.2827 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RTW INVESTMENTS, LP which holds 13.71 million shares representing 8.2799 and valued at over $222.75 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 7.2861 of the shares totaling 12.06 million with a market value of $196.01 million.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brege Laura, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Brege Laura sold 14,446 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 04 ’25 at a price of $21.78 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15095.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16 ’25, Kihara James (PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $22.50 for $90000.0. The insider now directly holds 20,395 shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD).