Who is the Top Investor In ArcelorMittal (MT)?

ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) is 32.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.52 and a high of $34.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MT stock was last observed hovering at around $30.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $30.72, the stock is 0.23% and 4.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing 0.42% at the moment leaves the stock 15.79% off its SMA200. MT registered 22.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.267 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.53045.

The stock witnessed a -1.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.66%, and is 1.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.08% over the week and 1.38% over the month.

ArcelorMittal (MT) has around 125416 employees, a market worth around $23.61B and $62.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.51 and Fwd P/E is 6.29. Profit margin for the company is 2.15%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.71% and -11.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.31%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 131.09% this year

270.0 institutions hold shares in ArcelorMittal (MT), with institutional investors hold 4.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 768.55M, and float is at 768.54M with Short Float at 0.60%. Institutions hold 4.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with over 3.33 million shares valued at $76.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.4128 of the MT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with 2.92 million shares valued at $66.84 million to account for 0.3617 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC which holds 2.6 million shares representing 0.3228 and valued at over $59.65 million, while KGH LTD holds 0.3152 of the shares totaling 2.54 million with a market value of $58.24 million.