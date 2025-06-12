Who is the Top Investor In Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA)?

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) is -11.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.15 and a high of $42.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SAVA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $2.09, the stock is -0.59% and 20.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing -3.69% at the moment leaves the stock -80.23% off its SMA200. SAVA registered -89.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.738 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.5714.

The stock witnessed a 14.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.44%, and is -2.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.08% over the week and 4.02% over the month.

Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA) has around 30 employees, a market worth around $100.97M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 81.74% and -95.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-57.04%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 62.33% this year

170.0 institutions hold shares in Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA), with institutional investors hold 37.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.31M, and float is at 41.98M with Short Float at 21.04%. Institutions hold 33.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 3.22 million shares valued at $39.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 48.7804 of the SAVA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 2.68 million shares valued at $33.14 million to account for 40.6517 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 1.18 million shares representing 17.8322 and valued at over $14.54 million, while GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 14.6555 of the shares totaling 0.97 million with a market value of $11.95 million.

Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kupiec James William, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Kupiec James William sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 ’24 at a price of $3.87 per share for a total of $15480.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Cassava Sciences Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 ’24 that Schoen Eric (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 59,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 ’24 and was made at $3.86 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11500.0 shares of the SAVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29 ’24, Schoen Eric (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $3.82 for $7640.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA).