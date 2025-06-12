Who is the Top Investor In Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX)?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) is 21.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.75 and a high of $26.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CPRX stock was last observed hovering at around $26.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.9%.

Currently trading at $25.41, the stock is 2.34% and 6.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing -3.42% at the moment leaves the stock 14.40% off its SMA200. CPRX registered 62.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.8492 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.21185.

The stock witnessed a 6.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.86%, and is 0.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 1.47% over the month.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) has around 181 employees, a market worth around $3.10B and $534.65M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.22 and Fwd P/E is 14.01. Profit margin for the company is 36.91%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.27% and -4.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.76%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 18.17% this year

507.0 institutions hold shares in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX), with institutional investors hold 88.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 121.96M, and float is at 110.91M with Short Float at 6.62%. Institutions hold 83.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 18.69 million shares valued at $289.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.819 of the CPRX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) with 9.13 million shares valued at $141.38 million to account for 7.7232 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 8.1 million shares representing 6.8542 and valued at over $125.47 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 5.1052 of the shares totaling 6.03 million with a market value of $93.46 million.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) Insider Activity

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 ’25 that MCENANY PATRICK J (Chairman of Board of Directors) sold a total of 171,748 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 ’25 and was made at $26.11 per share for $4.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.28 million shares of the CPRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06 ’25, MCENANY PATRICK J (Chairman of Board of Directors) disposed off 28,252 shares at an average price of $25.95 for $0.73 million. The insider now directly holds 4,453,450 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX).