Who is the Top Investor In Clorox Co (CLX)?

Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) is -22.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $126.40 and a high of $171.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLX stock was last observed hovering at around $126.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.63%.

Currently trading at $126.26, the stock is -3.53% and -7.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -0.50% at the moment leaves the stock -17.64% off its SMA200. CLX registered -5.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $136.253 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $153.31165.

The stock witnessed a -8.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.40%, and is -2.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.38% over the week and 1.02% over the month.

Clorox Co (CLX) has around 8000 employees, a market worth around $15.56B and $7.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.67 and Fwd P/E is 18.54. Profit margin for the company is 9.89%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.11% and -26.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.51%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 14.19% this year

1587.0 institutions hold shares in Clorox Co (CLX), with institutional investors hold 83.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 123.25M, and float is at 122.85M with Short Float at 4.07%. Institutions hold 83.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 15.32 million shares valued at $2.09 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.3356 of the CLX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 10.91 million shares valued at $1.49 billion to account for 8.7848 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 7.94 million shares representing 6.3915 and valued at over $1.08 billion, while GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 2.4114 of the shares totaling 2.99 million with a market value of $407.56 million.

Clorox Co (CLX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Breber Pierre R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Breber Pierre R bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 07 ’25 at a price of $136.57 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4000.0 shares.

Clorox Co disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 ’25 that Marriner Kirsten (EVP – Chief People Officer) sold a total of 7,494 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 ’25 and was made at $151.62 per share for $1.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27038.0 shares of the CLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11 ’25, Marriner Kirsten (EVP – Chief People Officer) disposed off 733 shares at an average price of $150.00 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 26,305 shares of Clorox Co (CLX).