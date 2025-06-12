rts logo

Who is the Top Investor In Clorox Co (CLX)?

Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) is -22.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $126.40 and a high of $171.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLX stock was last observed hovering at around $126.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.63%.

Currently trading at $126.26, the stock is -3.53% and -7.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -0.50% at the moment leaves the stock -17.64% off its SMA200. CLX registered -5.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $136.253 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $153.31165.

The stock witnessed a -8.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.40%, and is -2.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.38% over the week and 1.02% over the month.

Clorox Co (CLX) has around 8000 employees, a market worth around $15.56B and $7.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.67 and Fwd P/E is 18.54. Profit margin for the company is 9.89%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.11% and -26.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.51%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 14.19% this year

1587.0 institutions hold shares in Clorox Co (CLX), with institutional investors hold 83.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 123.25M, and float is at 122.85M with Short Float at 4.07%. Institutions hold 83.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 15.32 million shares valued at $2.09 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.3356 of the CLX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 10.91 million shares valued at $1.49 billion to account for 8.7848 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 7.94 million shares representing 6.3915 and valued at over $1.08 billion, while GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 2.4114 of the shares totaling 2.99 million with a market value of $407.56 million.

Clorox Co (CLX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Breber Pierre R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Breber Pierre R bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 07 ’25 at a price of $136.57 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4000.0 shares.

Clorox Co disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 ’25 that Marriner Kirsten (EVP – Chief People Officer) sold a total of 7,494 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 ’25 and was made at $151.62 per share for $1.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27038.0 shares of the CLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11 ’25, Marriner Kirsten (EVP – Chief People Officer) disposed off 733 shares at an average price of $150.00 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 26,305 shares of Clorox Co (CLX).

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.