Who is the Top Investor In Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS)?

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRVS) is -15.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.75 and a high of $10.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRVS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25%.

Currently trading at $4.50, the stock is 18.05% and 27.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing 5.88% at the moment leaves the stock -15.22% off its SMA200. CRVS registered 121.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.5354 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.3081.

The stock witnessed a 10.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.81%, and is 20.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.56% over the week and 4.13% over the month.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS) has around 31 employees, a market worth around $347.02M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 157.14% and -55.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-82.54%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 62.75% this year

112.0 institutions hold shares in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS), with institutional investors hold 51.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 68.17M, and float is at 53.32M with Short Float at 13.28%. Institutions hold 49.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with over 6.94 million shares valued at $12.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.6289 of the CRVS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC with 6.12 million shares valued at $11.14 million to account for 10.2546 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. which holds 5.96 million shares representing 9.9891 and valued at over $10.86 million, while ADAMS STREET PARTNERS LLC holds 5.4859 of the shares totaling 3.28 million with a market value of $5.96 million.

