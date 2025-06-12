Who is the Top Investor In Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA)?

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DADA) is 63.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.04 and a high of $2.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DADA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.98, the stock is -2.89% and 0.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing 0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 18.00% off its SMA200. DADA registered 24.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9622 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.678.

The stock witnessed a -0.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.03%, and is -2.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.71% over the week and 1.77% over the month.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) has around 2159 employees, a market worth around $513.16M and $1.34B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -21.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.38% and -21.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.90%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -336.03% this year

100.0 institutions hold shares in Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA), with institutional investors hold 20.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 259.16M, and float is at 258.57M with Short Float at 2.35%. Institutions hold 20.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is GALILEO (PTC) LTD with over 6.57 million shares valued at $8.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.6293 of the DADA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is MORGAN STANLEY with 1.64 million shares valued at $2.06 million to account for 0.627 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ROVIDA ADVISORS INC. which holds 4.61 million shares representing 0.4419 and valued at over $5.81 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 0.3283 of the shares totaling 3.43 million with a market value of $4.32 million.