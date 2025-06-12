rts logo

Who is the Top Investor In ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX)?

ECARX Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ECX) is -22.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.76 and a high of $3.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ECX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.63, the stock is 1.99% and 20.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing 0.62% at the moment leaves the stock -9.47% off its SMA200. ECX registered 50.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.35454 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.800565.

The stock witnessed a -9.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.85%, and is -4.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.68% over the week and 5.07% over the month.

ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX) has around 1900 employees, a market worth around $609.18M and $814.04M in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.81. Profit margin for the company is -14.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 115.18% and -49.85% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 63.42% this year

48.0 institutions hold shares in ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX), with institutional investors hold 25.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 324.77M, and float is at 109.45M with Short Float at 4.68%. Institutions hold 10.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with over 5.07 million shares valued at $10.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.5001 of the ECX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is LEO WEALTH, LLC with 2.82 million shares valued at $5.8 million to account for 0.8331 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ALTSHULER SHAHAM LTD which holds 0.6 million shares representing 0.1775 and valued at over $20640.0, while GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 0.0506 of the shares totaling 0.17 million with a market value of $0.35 million.

