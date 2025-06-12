Who is the Top Investor In Evolus Inc (EOLS)?

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS) is -7.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.67 and a high of $17.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EOLS stock was last observed hovering at around $9.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37%.

Currently trading at $10.24, the stock is 4.87% and -1.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing 3.75% at the moment leaves the stock -21.81% off its SMA200. EOLS registered -12.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.4143 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.096675.

The stock witnessed a 2.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.70%, and is 4.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.52% over the week and 3.06% over the month.

Evolus Inc (EOLS) has around 332 employees, a market worth around $660.23M and $275.46M in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.10. Profit margin for the company is -20.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.11% and -42.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-46.21%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 23.26% this year

239.0 institutions hold shares in Evolus Inc (EOLS), with institutional investors hold 90.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.45M, and float is at 56.92M with Short Float at 16.98%. Institutions hold 85.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with over 5.75 million shares valued at $62.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.1731 of the EOLS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with 4.85 million shares valued at $52.59 million to account for 7.7281 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 4.01 million shares representing 6.3901 and valued at over $43.49 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 4.7592 of the shares totaling 2.99 million with a market value of $32.39 million.

Evolus Inc (EOLS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by White Albert G III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that White Albert G III bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 ’25 at a price of $9.45 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50378.0 shares.

Evolus Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 ’25 that Avelar Rui sold a total of 3,385 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 ’25 and was made at $9.87 per share for $33397.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the EOLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13 ’25, Beaver Sandra (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 6,494 shares at an average price of $10.02 for $65070.0. The insider now directly holds 167,089 shares of Evolus Inc (EOLS).