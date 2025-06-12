Who is the Top Investor In First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK)?

First Interstate BancSystem Inc (NASDAQ: FIBK) is -14.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.95 and a high of $36.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FIBK stock was last observed hovering at around $28.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4%.

Currently trading at $27.75, the stock is 1.64% and 3.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing -1.42% at the moment leaves the stock -8.62% off its SMA200. FIBK registered 6.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.8436 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.36695.

The stock witnessed a -1.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.84%, and is 1.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.67% over the week and 1.50% over the month.

First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK) has around 3481 employees, a market worth around $2.91B and $1.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.16 and Fwd P/E is 10.52. Profit margin for the company is 14.95%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.92% and -24.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.96%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 10.45% this year

335.0 institutions hold shares in First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK), with institutional investors hold 100.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 104.91M, and float is at 90.21M with Short Float at 3.93%. Institutions hold 84.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 8.96 million shares valued at $248.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.7039 of the FIBK Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 7.6 million shares valued at $211.01 million to account for 7.3818 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 6.99 million shares representing 6.7922 and valued at over $194.16 million, while FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC holds 5.5509 of the shares totaling 5.71 million with a market value of $158.68 million.

First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HEYNEMAN JOHN M JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HEYNEMAN JOHN M JR sold 250 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 26 ’25 at a price of $30.52 per share for a total of $7630.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.41 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14 ’25, HEYNEMAN JOHN M JR (Director) disposed off 1,335 shares at an average price of $32.56 for $43468.0. The insider now directly holds 1,414,886 shares of First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK).