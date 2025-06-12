rts logo

Who is the Top Investor In First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK)?

First Interstate BancSystem Inc (NASDAQ: FIBK) is -14.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.95 and a high of $36.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FIBK stock was last observed hovering at around $28.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4%.

Currently trading at $27.75, the stock is 1.64% and 3.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing -1.42% at the moment leaves the stock -8.62% off its SMA200. FIBK registered 6.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.8436 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.36695.

The stock witnessed a -1.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.84%, and is 1.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.67% over the week and 1.50% over the month.

First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK) has around 3481 employees, a market worth around $2.91B and $1.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.16 and Fwd P/E is 10.52. Profit margin for the company is 14.95%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.92% and -24.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.96%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 10.45% this year

335.0 institutions hold shares in First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK), with institutional investors hold 100.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 104.91M, and float is at 90.21M with Short Float at 3.93%. Institutions hold 84.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 8.96 million shares valued at $248.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.7039 of the FIBK Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 7.6 million shares valued at $211.01 million to account for 7.3818 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 6.99 million shares representing 6.7922 and valued at over $194.16 million, while FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC holds 5.5509 of the shares totaling 5.71 million with a market value of $158.68 million.

First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HEYNEMAN JOHN M JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HEYNEMAN JOHN M JR sold 250 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 26 ’25 at a price of $30.52 per share for a total of $7630.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.41 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14 ’25, HEYNEMAN JOHN M JR (Director) disposed off 1,335 shares at an average price of $32.56 for $43468.0. The insider now directly holds 1,414,886 shares of First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK).

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.