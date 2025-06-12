Who is the Top Investor In Gelteq Ltd (GELS)?

Gelteq Ltd (NASDAQ: GELS) is 0.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.77 and a high of $5.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GELS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.61%.

Currently trading at $2.34, the stock is 29.14% and 47.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing -20.68% at the moment leaves the stock 20.45% off its SMA200. GELS registered a loss of 17.00% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.58826 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9427402.

The stock witnessed a 62.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.43%, and is 37.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 33.32% over the week and 15.26% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 203.86% and -57.45% from its 52-week high.

5.0 institutions hold shares in Gelteq Ltd (GELS), with institutional investors hold 2.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.44M, and float is at 3.74M with Short Float at 2.29%. Institutions hold 1.11% of the Float.