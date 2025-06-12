Who is the Top Investor In Globus Medical Inc (GMED)?

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE: GMED) is -26.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.48 and a high of $94.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GMED stock was last observed hovering at around $61.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67%.

Currently trading at $60.80, the stock is 1.84% and -7.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing -1.09% at the moment leaves the stock -19.72% off its SMA200. GMED registered -6.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $66.0658 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $75.738.

The stock witnessed a 3.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.73%, and is 1.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.22% over the week and 1.77% over the month.

Globus Medical Inc (GMED) has around 5300 employees, a market worth around $8.23B and $2.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.48 and Fwd P/E is 16.39. Profit margin for the company is 7.39%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.60% and -35.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.45%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 1.08% this year

691.0 institutions hold shares in Globus Medical Inc (GMED), with institutional investors hold 101.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 112.93M, and float is at 112.16M with Short Float at 4.60%. Institutions hold 100.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 10.67 million shares valued at $731.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.8952 of the GMED Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 10.34 million shares valued at $708.18 million to account for 7.6481 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC which holds 7.38 million shares representing 5.4624 and valued at over $505.79 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 2.581 of the shares totaling 3.49 million with a market value of $238.99 million.

Globus Medical Inc (GMED) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RHOADS ANN D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RHOADS ANN D sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 ’25 at a price of $78.68 per share for a total of $0.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35384.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 10 ’25, Pfeil Keith W (COO, CFO) disposed off 14,167 shares at an average price of $88.29 for $1.25 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Globus Medical Inc (GMED).