rts logo

Who is the Top Investor In Globus Medical Inc (GMED)?

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE: GMED) is -26.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.48 and a high of $94.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GMED stock was last observed hovering at around $61.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67%.

Currently trading at $60.80, the stock is 1.84% and -7.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing -1.09% at the moment leaves the stock -19.72% off its SMA200. GMED registered -6.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $66.0658 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $75.738.

The stock witnessed a 3.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.73%, and is 1.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.22% over the week and 1.77% over the month.

Globus Medical Inc (GMED) has around 5300 employees, a market worth around $8.23B and $2.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.48 and Fwd P/E is 16.39. Profit margin for the company is 7.39%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.60% and -35.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.45%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 1.08% this year

691.0 institutions hold shares in Globus Medical Inc (GMED), with institutional investors hold 101.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 112.93M, and float is at 112.16M with Short Float at 4.60%. Institutions hold 100.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 10.67 million shares valued at $731.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.8952 of the GMED Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 10.34 million shares valued at $708.18 million to account for 7.6481 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC which holds 7.38 million shares representing 5.4624 and valued at over $505.79 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 2.581 of the shares totaling 3.49 million with a market value of $238.99 million.

Globus Medical Inc (GMED) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RHOADS ANN D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RHOADS ANN D sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 ’25 at a price of $78.68 per share for a total of $0.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35384.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 10 ’25, Pfeil Keith W (COO, CFO) disposed off 14,167 shares at an average price of $88.29 for $1.25 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Globus Medical Inc (GMED).

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.