Who is the Top Investor In Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc (HE)?

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc (NYSE: HE) is 10.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.61 and a high of $18.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HE stock was last observed hovering at around $10.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $10.78, the stock is 1.52% and 3.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing 1.79% at the moment leaves the stock 4.58% off its SMA200. HE registered 4.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.4096 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.3082.

The stock witnessed a 0.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.10%, and is 5.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.13% over the week and 2.26% over the month.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc (HE) has around 2602 employees, a market worth around $0.75M and $3.38B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.47. Profit margin for the company is -39.23%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.75% and -40.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.09%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 3.06% this year

377.0 institutions hold shares in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc (HE), with institutional investors hold 78.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 172.49M, and float is at 172.17M with Short Float at 3.96%. Institutions hold 78.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 11.47 million shares valued at $103.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.3985 of the HE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 11.21 million shares valued at $101.15 million to account for 10.1663 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC which holds 6.69 million shares representing 6.0682 and valued at over $60.31 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 2.5488 of the shares totaling 2.81 million with a market value of $25.36 million.