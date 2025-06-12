Who is the Top Investor In Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW)?

Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE: HAYW) is -7.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.10 and a high of $16.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HAYW stock was last observed hovering at around $14.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15%.

Currently trading at $14.13, the stock is 0.20% and 5.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing -1.05% at the moment leaves the stock -3.27% off its SMA200. HAYW registered 7.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.4204 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.6077.

The stock witnessed a -4.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.71%, and is -0.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.17% over the week and 1.55% over the month.

Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW) has around 2080 employees, a market worth around $3.06B and $1.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.43 and Fwd P/E is 17.65. Profit margin for the company is 11.53%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.30% and -16.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.04%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.44% this year

367.0 institutions hold shares in Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW), with institutional investors hold 100.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 216.20M, and float is at 198.40M with Short Float at 4.62%. Institutions hold 98.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MSD PARTNERS, L.P. with over 71.54 million shares valued at $879.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 33.2866 of the HAYW Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FMR LLC with 26.32 million shares valued at $323.72 million to account for 12.2462 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 15.98 million shares representing 7.4363 and valued at over $196.58 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 6.8342 of the shares totaling 14.69 million with a market value of $180.66 million.

Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jones Eifion, the company’s Senior Vice President and CFO. SEC filings show that Jones Eifion sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 ’25 at a price of $14.31 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03 ’25, MSD Partners, L.P. (Director) disposed off 153,474 shares at an average price of $13.92 for $2.14 million. The insider now directly holds 1,192,998 shares of Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW).