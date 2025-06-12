Who is the Top Investor In Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX)?

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE: HLX) is -23.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.66 and a high of $13.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HLX stock was last observed hovering at around $6.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17%.

Currently trading at $7.09, the stock is 9.19% and 7.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 2.46% at the moment leaves the stock -18.86% off its SMA200. HLX registered -31.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.5934 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.7385.

The stock witnessed a 3.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.71%, and is 8.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.74% over the week and 2.41% over the month.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) has around 2313 employees, a market worth around $1.07B and $1.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.91 and Fwd P/E is 11.03. Profit margin for the company is 6.33%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.38% and -45.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.99%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 3.43% this year

350.0 institutions hold shares in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX), with institutional investors hold 97.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 151.53M, and float is at 141.45M with Short Float at 3.94%. Institutions hold 90.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 23.29 million shares valued at $278.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.2996 of the HLX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 13.68 million shares valued at $163.39 million to account for 8.9889 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP which holds 11.02 million shares representing 7.2381 and valued at over $131.56 million, while PACER ADVISORS, INC. holds 4.5036 of the shares totaling 6.86 million with a market value of $81.86 million.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Neikirk Kenneth English, the company’s EVP, GEN COUNSEL & SECRETARY. SEC filings show that Neikirk Kenneth English sold 83,991 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 ’24 at a price of $9.17 per share for a total of $0.77 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 30 ’24, Neikirk Kenneth English (Officer) Proposed Sale 32,612 shares at an average price of $9.17 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX).