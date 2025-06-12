Who is the Top Investor In Janus International Group Inc (JBI)?

Janus International Group Inc (NYSE: JBI) is 14.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.99 and a high of $15.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JBI stock was last observed hovering at around $8.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32%.

Currently trading at $8.40, the stock is 0.84% and 12.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -3.67% at the moment leaves the stock 1.95% off its SMA200. JBI registered -35.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.5 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.2391.

The stock witnessed a -0.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.09%, and is 3.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.35% over the week and 2.44% over the month.

Janus International Group Inc (JBI) has around 1883 employees, a market worth around $1.18B and $919.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.04 and Fwd P/E is 10.96. Profit margin for the company is 5.49%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.35% and -44.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.48%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 11.58% this year

293.0 institutions hold shares in Janus International Group Inc (JBI), with institutional investors hold 111.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 139.93M, and float is at 133.10M with Short Float at 4.58%. Institutions hold 106.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 13.03 million shares valued at $164.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.93 of the JBI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 11.27 million shares valued at $142.38 million to account for 7.7291 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 7.67 million shares representing 5.2587 and valued at over $96.87 million, while JPMORGAN CHASE & CO holds 4.5864 of the shares totaling 6.69 million with a market value of $84.49 million.

Janus International Group Inc (JBI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Frayser Peter, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Frayser Peter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 29 ’24 at a price of $15.00 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.