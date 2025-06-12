Who is the Top Investor In Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR)?

Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LRMR) is -19.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.61 and a high of $11.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LRMR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $3.10, the stock is 38.95% and 42.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing 6.53% at the moment leaves the stock -31.97% off its SMA200. LRMR registered -67.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.1831 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.556675.

The stock witnessed a 49.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.24%, and is 26.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.51% over the week and 5.65% over the month.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR) has around 65 employees, a market worth around $198.49M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 92.55% and -72.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-64.33%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.00% this year

141.0 institutions hold shares in Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR), with institutional investors hold 105.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.03M, and float is at 36.46M with Short Float at 17.48%. Institutions hold 103.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) with over 21.23 million shares valued at $153.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 33.278 of the LRMR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with 6.05 million shares valued at $43.83 million to account for 9.4752 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC which holds 4.38 million shares representing 6.8609 and valued at over $31.63 million, while GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC holds 6.791 of the shares totaling 4.33 million with a market value of $31.41 million.