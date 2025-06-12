Who is the Top Investor In Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)?

Pinnacle West Capital Corp (NYSE: PNW) is 5.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $74.45 and a high of $96.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PNW stock was last observed hovering at around $89.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45%.

Currently trading at $89.21, the stock is -1.35% and -3.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -0.50% at the moment leaves the stock -0.59% off its SMA200. PNW registered 17.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $92.0062 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $89.73875.

The stock witnessed a -0.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.21%, and is -0.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.43% over the week and 1.04% over the month.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW) has around 88 employees, a market worth around $10.65B and $5.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.72 and Fwd P/E is 17.63. Profit margin for the company is 11.28%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.83% and -7.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.44%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.13% this year

802.0 institutions hold shares in Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW), with institutional investors hold 97.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 119.40M, and float is at 119.04M with Short Float at 3.16%. Institutions hold 96.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with over 14.8 million shares valued at $1.13 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.0184 of the PNW Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 14.09 million shares valued at $1.08 billion to account for 12.3941 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 10.59 million shares representing 9.3126 and valued at over $808.71 million, while BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC holds 6.1442 of the shares totaling 6.99 million with a market value of $533.56 million.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mountain Paul J, the company’s VP, Finance and Planning. SEC filings show that Mountain Paul J sold 1,503 shares of the company’s common stock on May 06 ’25 at a price of $93.93 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3421.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03 ’25, Tetlow Jacob (EVP, COO, APS) disposed off 2,272 shares at an average price of $93.41 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 56 shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW).