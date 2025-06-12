Who is the Top Investor In Premier Inc (PINC)?

Premier Inc (NASDAQ: PINC) is 6.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.23 and a high of $23.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PINC stock was last observed hovering at around $22.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38%.

Currently trading at $22.50, the stock is -2.05% and 5.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing -1.66% at the moment leaves the stock 8.87% off its SMA200. PINC registered 19.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.4138 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.6668.

The stock witnessed a -2.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.17%, and is -2.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.96% over the week and 0.82% over the month.

Premier Inc (PINC) has around 2900 employees, a market worth around $1.85B and $1.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.41 and Fwd P/E is 16.33. Profit margin for the company is 5.68%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.62% and -4.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.93%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.19% this year

390.0 institutions hold shares in Premier Inc (PINC), with institutional investors hold 97.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 82.31M, and float is at 81.04M with Short Float at 15.03%. Institutions hold 96.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 14.15 million shares valued at $264.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.4968 of the PINC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 12.26 million shares valued at $228.89 million to account for 11.694 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PACER ADVISORS, INC. which holds 6.31 million shares representing 6.0198 and valued at over $117.83 million, while DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP holds 5.6764 of the shares totaling 5.95 million with a market value of $111.1 million.

Premier Inc (PINC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bigalke John T., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bigalke John T. sold 1,137 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 04 ’25 at a price of $23.03 per share for a total of $26185.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28673.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 30 ’25, Boudreau Helen M (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $22.88 for $45760.0. The insider now directly holds 18,668 shares of Premier Inc (PINC).