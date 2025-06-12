Who is the Top Investor In Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)?

Principal Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ: PFG) is -1.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $68.39 and a high of $91.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PFG stock was last observed hovering at around $76.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27%.

Currently trading at $76.49, the stock is -2.20% and -0.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing -0.35% at the moment leaves the stock -6.43% off its SMA200. PFG registered -3.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $76.6374 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $81.7497.

The stock witnessed a -6.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.75%, and is 0.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.78% over the week and 1.30% over the month.

Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) has around 19700 employees, a market worth around $17.15B and $15.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.40 and Fwd P/E is 8.49. Profit margin for the company is 6.89%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.84% and -16.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.99%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 16.24% this year

1148.0 institutions hold shares in Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG), with institutional investors hold 76.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 224.97M, and float is at 222.52M with Short Float at 2.60%. Institutions hold 75.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 27.75 million shares valued at $2.18 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.869 of the PFG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 19.76 million shares valued at $1.55 billion to account for 8.453 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are NIPPON LIFE INSURANCE CO which holds 18.14 million shares representing 7.7575 and valued at over $1.42 billion, while BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ holds 4.5838 of the shares totaling 10.72 million with a market value of $840.74 million.

Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 15 ’25, DEANNA STRABLE-SOETHOUT (Officer) Proposed Sale 21,780 shares at an average price of $78.84 for $1.72 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG).