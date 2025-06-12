rts logo

Who is the Top Investor In Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR)?

Semler Scientific Inc (NASDAQ: SMLR) is -41.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.77 and a high of $81.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SMLR stock was last observed hovering at around $31.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22%.

Currently trading at $31.72, the stock is -16.42% and -10.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing 0.70% at the moment leaves the stock -22.46% off its SMA200. SMLR registered 0.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.6289 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.908474.

The stock witnessed a -8.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.60%, and is -11.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.71% over the week and 7.92% over the month.

Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR) has around 79 employees, a market worth around $353.72M and $49.23M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -60.69%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.71% and -61.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.48%).

178.0 institutions hold shares in Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR), with institutional investors hold 57.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.60M, and float is at 9.03M with Short Float at 24.73%. Institutions hold 50.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CERITY PARTNERS LLC with over 0.7 million shares valued at $24.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.1172 of the SMLR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 0.35 million shares valued at $11.99 million to account for 5.0202 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 0.31 million shares representing 4.5145 and valued at over $10.78 million, while AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC holds 2.0231 of the shares totaling 0.14 million with a market value of $4.83 million.

Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Murphy-Chutorian Douglas, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Murphy-Chutorian Douglas sold 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 ’24 at a price of $60.12 per share for a total of $4.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65083.0 shares.

Semler Scientific Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 11 ’24 that Murphy-Chutorian Douglas (CEO) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 11 ’24 and was made at $62.24 per share for $1.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55000.0 shares of the SMLR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10 ’24, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian (CEO) Proposed Sale 100,000 shares at an average price of $62.00 for $6.2 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR).

