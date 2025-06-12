rts logo

Who is the Top Investor In Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR)?

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ: GPCR) is -16.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.22 and a high of $54.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GPCR stock was last observed hovering at around $21.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.89%.

Currently trading at $22.72, the stock is -1.24% and 2.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing 4.08% at the moment leaves the stock -22.69% off its SMA200. GPCR registered -57.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.1056 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.3882.

The stock witnessed a -7.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.07%, and is 3.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.41% over the week and 2.98% over the month.

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR) has around 163 employees, a market worth around $1.31B and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 71.86% and -57.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.30%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.02% this year

222.0 institutions hold shares in Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR), with institutional investors hold 104.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.54M, and float is at 54.69M with Short Float at 16.67%. Institutions hold 101.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with over 7.55 million shares valued at $296.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.7124 of the GPCR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FMR LLC with 5.74 million shares valued at $225.6 million to account for 1.3033 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC which holds 3.35 million shares representing 0.761 and valued at over $131.65 million, while CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS holds 0.7104 of the shares totaling 3.13 million with a market value of $122.97 million.

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.