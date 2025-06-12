Who is the Top Investor In Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR)?

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ: GPCR) is -16.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.22 and a high of $54.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GPCR stock was last observed hovering at around $21.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.89%.

Currently trading at $22.72, the stock is -1.24% and 2.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing 4.08% at the moment leaves the stock -22.69% off its SMA200. GPCR registered -57.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.1056 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.3882.

The stock witnessed a -7.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.07%, and is 3.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.41% over the week and 2.98% over the month.

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR) has around 163 employees, a market worth around $1.31B and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 71.86% and -57.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.30%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.02% this year

222.0 institutions hold shares in Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR), with institutional investors hold 104.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.54M, and float is at 54.69M with Short Float at 16.67%. Institutions hold 101.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with over 7.55 million shares valued at $296.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.7124 of the GPCR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FMR LLC with 5.74 million shares valued at $225.6 million to account for 1.3033 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC which holds 3.35 million shares representing 0.761 and valued at over $131.65 million, while CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS holds 0.7104 of the shares totaling 3.13 million with a market value of $122.97 million.