Who is the Top Investor In Valvoline Inc (VVV)?

Valvoline Inc (NYSE: VVV) is -0.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.01 and a high of $48.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VVV stock was last observed hovering at around $36.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.61%.

Currently trading at $35.99, the stock is 2.37% and 4.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing -1.67% at the moment leaves the stock -4.58% off its SMA200. VVV registered -12.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.4906 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.7176.

The stock witnessed a 2.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.14%, and is -1.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.93% over the week and 2.22% over the month.

Valvoline Inc (VVV) has around 11500 employees, a market worth around $4.57B and $1.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.46 and Fwd P/E is 19.22. Profit margin for the company is 15.97%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.04% and -25.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.76%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 1.43% this year

537.0 institutions hold shares in Valvoline Inc (VVV), with institutional investors hold 104.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 127.10M, and float is at 126.80M with Short Float at 7.05%. Institutions hold 104.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 12.87 million shares valued at $555.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.9441 of the VVV Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 12.27 million shares valued at $530.19 million to account for 9.4844 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WASATCH ADVISORS LP which holds 8.34 million shares representing 6.445 and valued at over $360.28 million, while FMR LLC holds 5.0641 of the shares totaling 6.55 million with a market value of $283.09 million.

Valvoline Inc (VVV) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Flees Lori Ann, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Flees Lori Ann bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 ’25 at a price of $33.78 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 46614.0 shares.

Valvoline Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 ’25 that O’Daniel Julie Marie (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 ’25 and was made at $37.41 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15305.0 shares of the VVV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25 ’25, O’Daniel Julie Marie (Officer) Proposed Sale 6,000 shares at an average price of $37.41 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Valvoline Inc (VVV).