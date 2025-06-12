Who is the Top Investor In W.R. Berkley Corp (WRB)?

W.R. Berkley Corp (NYSE: WRB) is 23.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.22 and a high of $76.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WRB stock was last observed hovering at around $71.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59%.

Currently trading at $72.39, the stock is -1.37% and 1.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing 0.82% at the moment leaves the stock 15.39% off its SMA200. WRB registered 37.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $71.343 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $62.9525.

The stock witnessed a 0.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.61%, and is -2.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.37% over the week and 1.15% over the month.

W.R. Berkley Corp (WRB) has around 8606 employees, a market worth around $27.46B and $13.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.79 and Fwd P/E is 15.14. Profit margin for the company is 12.43%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.15% and -5.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 4.12% this year

1232.0 institutions hold shares in W.R. Berkley Corp (WRB), with institutional investors hold 93.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 379.31M, and float is at 296.97M with Short Float at 1.31%. Institutions hold 70.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 24.04 million shares valued at $1.89 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.9213 of the WRB Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 15.82 million shares valued at $1.24 billion to account for 5.8704 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MORGAN STANLEY which holds 13.32 million shares representing 4.9423 and valued at over $1.05 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 3.7748 of the shares totaling 10.17 million with a market value of $799.41 million.