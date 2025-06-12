Who is the Top Investor In WillScot Holdings Corp (WSC)?

WillScot Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WSC) is -15.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.91 and a high of $43.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WSC stock was last observed hovering at around $28.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26%.

Currently trading at $28.21, the stock is 0.39% and 6.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing -0.91% at the moment leaves the stock -16.07% off its SMA200. WSC registered -26.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.5337 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.611126.

The stock witnessed a -4.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.73%, and is 2.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.52% over the week and 2.07% over the month.

WillScot Holdings Corp (WSC) has around 4500 employees, a market worth around $5.15B and $2.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 312.75 and Fwd P/E is 14.89. Profit margin for the company is 0.63%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.75% and -35.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.31%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.93% this year

513.0 institutions hold shares in WillScot Holdings Corp (WSC), with institutional investors hold 120.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 183.11M, and float is at 177.14M with Short Float at 9.30%. Institutions hold 116.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 16.87 million shares valued at $635.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.8965 of the WSC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 11.33 million shares valued at $426.54 million to account for 5.9743 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ which holds 9.12 million shares representing 4.806 and valued at over $343.13 million, while FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC holds 4.3179 of the shares totaling 8.19 million with a market value of $308.28 million.

WillScot Holdings Corp (WSC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Soultz Bradley Lee, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Soultz Bradley Lee bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 06 ’25 at a price of $26.79 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 27 ’25, Graeme Parkes (Officer) Proposed Sale 26,834 shares at an average price of $29.28 for $0.79 million. The insider now directly holds shares of WillScot Holdings Corp (WSC).