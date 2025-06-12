Williams-Sonoma, Inc (WSM) Volatility At 1.03%, Should You Add A Position?

Williams-Sonoma, Inc (NYSE: WSM) is -15.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $125.33 and a high of $219.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WSM stock was last observed hovering at around $158.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.52%.

Currently trading at $155.58, the stock is -4.95% and -0.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing -1.59% at the moment leaves the stock -6.39% off its SMA200. WSM registered 6.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $156.5334 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $166.20665.

The stock witnessed a -10.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.05%, and is -2.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.03% over the week and 2.06% over the month.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc (WSM) has around 19600 employees, a market worth around $19.14B and $7.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.61 and Fwd P/E is 17.18. Profit margin for the company is 14.35%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.14% and -29.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.83%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.82% this year

1236.0 institutions hold shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc (WSM), with institutional investors hold 96.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 122.98M, and float is at 118.22M with Short Float at 5.41%. Institutions hold 94.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 7.66 million shares valued at $2.16 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.9445 of the WSM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 6.63 million shares valued at $1.87 billion to account for 10.3314 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 5.09 million shares representing 7.93 and valued at over $1.44 billion, while ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 7.1102 of the shares totaling 4.56 million with a market value of $1.29 billion.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc (WSM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Howie Jeffrey, the company’s EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that Howie Jeffrey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 ’25 at a price of $157.11 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38388.0 shares.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 29 ’25 that ALBER LAURA (PRESIDENT & CEO) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 29 ’25 and was made at $164.33 per share for $4.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.0 million shares of the WSM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 29 ’25, ALBER LAURA (Officer) Proposed Sale 45,000 shares at an average price of $164.32 for $7.39 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc (WSM).