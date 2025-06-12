rts logo

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: WH) is -17.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.08 and a high of $113.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WH stock was last observed hovering at around $83.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.78%.

Currently trading at $82.98, the stock is -2.05% and -1.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing -0.93% at the moment leaves the stock -9.24% off its SMA200. WH registered 16.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $84.5436 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $91.43145.

The stock witnessed a -4.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.17%, and is 1.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.72% over the week and 1.74% over the month.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) has around 2200 employees, a market worth around $6.39B and $1.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.72 and Fwd P/E is 15.56. Profit margin for the company is 22.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.41% and -26.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.91%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 8.58% this year

618.0 institutions hold shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH), with institutional investors hold 100.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 77.50M, and float is at 75.27M with Short Float at 3.08%. Institutions hold 98.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with over 9.2 million shares valued at $680.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.439 of the WH Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 8.29 million shares valued at $613.46 million to account for 10.3109 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 6.89 million shares representing 8.5713 and valued at over $509.96 million, while WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP holds 7.6628 of the shares totaling 6.16 million with a market value of $455.9 million.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ballotti Geoffrey A, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Ballotti Geoffrey A sold 26,650 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 ’25 at a price of $86.56 per share for a total of $2.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.46 million shares.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 ’25 that Ballotti Geoffrey A (President and CEO) sold a total of 26,724 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 ’25 and was made at $85.77 per share for $2.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.47 million shares of the WH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16 ’25, Ballotti Geoffrey A (Officer) Proposed Sale 26,724 shares at an average price of $85.71 for $2.29 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH).

