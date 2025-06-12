Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (YSG) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: YSG) is 123.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.60 and a high of $8.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YSG stock was last observed hovering at around $8.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72%.

Currently trading at $8.91, the stock is 53.93% and 85.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.88 million and changing 8.79% at the moment leaves the stock 116.42% off its SMA200. YSG registered 182.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 78.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.8004 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.117.

The stock witnessed a 101.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 106.73%, and is 38.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.93% over the week and 6.03% over the month.

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (YSG) has around 1350 employees, a market worth around $554.11M and $478.46M in sales. Fwd P/E is 43.66. Profit margin for the company is -17.11%. Distance from 52-week low is 242.69% and 4.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.62%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 205.58% this year

42.0 institutions hold shares in Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (YSG), with institutional investors hold 24.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.19M, and float is at 58.59M with Short Float at 0.78%. Institutions hold 23.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with over 6.99 million shares valued at $18.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.3571 of the YSG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with 0.56 million shares valued at $1.5 million to account for 0.0287 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC which holds 0.32 million shares representing 0.0164 and valued at over $0.85 million, while HELIOS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD holds 0.0102 of the shares totaling 0.2 million with a market value of $0.53 million.