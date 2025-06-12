YETI Holdings Inc (YETI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

YETI Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI) is -18.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.61 and a high of $45.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YETI stock was last observed hovering at around $32.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.97%.

Currently trading at $31.51, the stock is 1.35% and 5.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.15 million and changing -2.99% at the moment leaves the stock -12.85% off its SMA200. YETI registered -26.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.9324 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.1555.

The stock witnessed a -0.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.06%, and is -0.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.20% over the week and 2.26% over the month.

YETI Holdings Inc (YETI) has around 1340 employees, a market worth around $2.61B and $1.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.20 and Fwd P/E is 12.51. Profit margin for the company is 9.59%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.41% and -30.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.18%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.69% this year

565.0 institutions hold shares in YETI Holdings Inc (YETI), with institutional investors hold 110.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 82.79M, and float is at 81.99M with Short Float at 9.08%. Institutions hold 109.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with over 8.84 million shares valued at $337.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.4236 of the YETI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with 8.43 million shares valued at $321.53 million to account for 9.9385 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 8.13 million shares representing 9.5835 and valued at over $310.02 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 8.8972 of the shares totaling 7.54 million with a market value of $287.82 million.

YETI Holdings Inc (YETI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McMullen Michael John, the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that McMullen Michael John sold 747 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 ’24 at a price of $45.00 per share for a total of $33615.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45877.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 29 ’24, McMullen Michael John (CFO) disposed off 748 shares at an average price of $40.00 for $29920.0. The insider now directly holds 46,624 shares of YETI Holdings Inc (YETI).