Zoetis Inc (ZTS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is 2.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $139.70 and a high of $200.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZTS stock was last observed hovering at around $167.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.77%.

Currently trading at $166.33, the stock is 0.67% and 5.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.47 million and changing -0.46% at the moment leaves the stock -2.94% off its SMA200. ZTS registered -5.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $158.3878 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $171.373.

The stock witnessed a 2.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.88%, and is -1.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.15% over the week and 1.65% over the month.

Zoetis Inc (ZTS) has around 13800 employees, a market worth around $74.05B and $9.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.87 and Fwd P/E is 24.36. Profit margin for the company is 27.12%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.06% and -16.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.04%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.38% this year

2567.0 institutions hold shares in Zoetis Inc (ZTS), with institutional investors hold 96.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 446.04M, and float is at 444.77M with Short Float at 2.37%. Institutions hold 96.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 41.22 million shares valued at $7.15 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.0484 of the ZTS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 36.84 million shares valued at $6.39 billion to account for 8.0867 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 19.68 million shares representing 4.3213 and valued at over $3.41 billion, while STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO holds 3.5459 of the shares totaling 16.15 million with a market value of $2.8 billion.

Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lagano Roxanne, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Lagano Roxanne sold 652 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 ’25 at a price of $170.00 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15129.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11 ’25, Reed Willie M (Director) Proposed Sale 1,210 shares at an average price of $166.14 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Zoetis Inc (ZTS).