ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO) Volatility At 2.15%, Should You Add A Position?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE: ZTO) is -10.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.34 and a high of $27.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZTO stock was last observed hovering at around $17.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $17.56, the stock is -0.01% and -3.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing -0.34% at the moment leaves the stock -13.50% off its SMA200. ZTO registered -25.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.244 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.30155.

The stock witnessed a -7.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.49%, and is 2.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.15% over the week and 2.82% over the month.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO) has around 24471 employees, a market worth around $10.42B and $6.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.18 and Fwd P/E is 9.65. Profit margin for the company is 20.76%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.47% and -36.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.06%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 8.53% this year

306.0 institutions hold shares in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO), with institutional investors hold 24.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 593.65M, and float is at 588.53M with Short Float at 2.35%. Institutions hold 23.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is INVESCO LTD. with over 19.04 million shares valued at $394.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.2997 of the ZTO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 17.64 million shares valued at $366.09 million to account for 2.1315 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HARDING LOEVNER LP which holds 16.46 million shares representing 1.9888 and valued at over $341.55 million, while PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD holds 1.8916 of the shares totaling 15.66 million with a market value of $324.88 million.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02 ’24, ZTO ES HOLDING LIMITED (Other: Shareholder) Proposed Sale 200,000 shares at an average price of $19.00 for $3.8 million. The insider now directly holds shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO).

