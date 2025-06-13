rts logo

A peek at Associated Banc-Corp (ASB): Who has invested in It?

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) is -1.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.32 and a high of $28.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASB stock was last observed hovering at around $23.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28%.

Currently trading at $23.47, the stock is -0.09% and 5.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing -1.18% at the moment leaves the stock 0.15% off its SMA200. ASB registered 15.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.28%.

The stock witnessed a -4.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.50%, and is 2.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.30% over the week and 1.48% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 27.56 and Fwd P/E is 8.60. Profit margin for the company is 6.21%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.11% and -16.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.38%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 15.69% this year

The shares outstanding are 165.81M, and float is at 164.01M with Short Float at 3.08%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 19.35 million shares valued at $409.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.9099 of the ASB Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 15.71 million shares valued at $332.29 million to account for 10.4831 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 13.55 million shares representing 9.0437 and valued at over $286.67 million, while DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP holds 7.2262 of the shares totaling 10.83 million with a market value of $229.05 million.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Harmening Andrew J, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Harmening Andrew J bought 12,910 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 ’25 at a price of $23.25 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

Associated Banc-Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 ’25 that KAMERICK EILEEN A (Director) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 ’25 and was made at $24.71 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49495.0 shares of the ASB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03 ’25, KAMERICK EILEEN A (Director) Proposed Sale 7,000 shares at an average price of $24.71 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB).

