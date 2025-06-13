A peek at Brinker International, Inc (EAT): Who has invested in It?

Brinker International, Inc (NYSE: EAT) is 33.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.27 and a high of $192.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EAT stock was last observed hovering at around $175.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48%.

Currently trading at $176.29, the stock is 7.64% and 15.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing 0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 35.52% off its SMA200. EAT registered 161.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $152.2012 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $130.0853.

The stock witnessed a 16.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.25%, and is 4.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.99% over the week and 2.69% over the month.

Brinker International, Inc (EAT) has around 68852 employees, a market worth around $7.84B and $5.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.32 and Fwd P/E is 17.99. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 213.29% and -8.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.16%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 114.38% this year

581.0 institutions hold shares in Brinker International, Inc (EAT), with institutional investors hold 106.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.40M, and float is at 43.77M with Short Float at 13.41%. Institutions hold 104.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 6.86 million shares valued at $496.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.4475 of the EAT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 5.3 million shares valued at $383.4 million to account for 11.9286 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 4.06 million shares representing 9.1541 and valued at over $294.22 million, while FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC holds 5.5297 of the shares totaling 2.46 million with a market value of $177.73 million.

Brinker International, Inc (EAT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DePinto Joseph Michael, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DePinto Joseph Michael sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 ’25 at a price of $170.36 per share for a total of $1.7 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99297.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02 ’25, Ware Michaela M (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 5,712 shares at an average price of $170.30 for $0.97 million. The insider now directly holds 20,212 shares of Brinker International, Inc (EAT).