A peek at Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR): Who has invested in It?

Builders Firstsource Inc (NYSE: BLDR) is -19.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $102.60 and a high of $203.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLDR stock was last observed hovering at around $114.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.69%.

Currently trading at $115.05, the stock is 2.44% and -0.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing 0.60% at the moment leaves the stock -24.55% off its SMA200. BLDR registered -21.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $115.447 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $152.48615.

The stock witnessed a -7.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.31%, and is 1.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.61% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) has around 29000 employees, a market worth around $12.71B and $16.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.77 and Fwd P/E is 12.13. Profit margin for the company is 5.66%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.13% and -43.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.77%).

with sales reaching $4.29B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.03% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.23% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.64% in year-over-year returns.

1121.0 institutions hold shares in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR), with institutional investors hold 104.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 113.73M, and float is at 107.49M with Short Float at 5.68%. Institutions hold 101.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 14.55 million shares valued at $2.01 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.2009 of the BLDR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 11.34 million shares valued at $1.57 billion to account for 9.5104 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 6.97 million shares representing 5.8462 and valued at over $964.89 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.6393 of the shares totaling 5.53 million with a market value of $765.7 million.

Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Vance Todd, the company’s President – East Division. SEC filings show that Vance Todd bought 1,948 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 ’25 at a price of $115.50 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31121.0 shares.

Builders Firstsource Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 ’25 that Charles Dirkson R (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 ’25 and was made at $109.67 per share for $0.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5000.0 shares of the BLDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09 ’25, LEVY PAUL S (Director) acquired 283,517 shares at an average price of $111.21 for $31.53 million. The insider now directly holds 1,672,687 shares of Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR).

