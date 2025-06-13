A peek at Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU): Who has invested in It?

Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CRBU) is -27.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.66 and a high of $3.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRBU stock was last observed hovering at around $1.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $1.16, the stock is 6.31% and 25.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -1.69% at the moment leaves the stock -23.58% off its SMA200. CRBU registered -38.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.79%.

The stock witnessed a 48.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.71%, and is 6.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.14% over the week and 7.13% over the month.

Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) has around 147 employees, a market worth around $107.89M and $9.92M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1490.84%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.76% and -61.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-61.22%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 4.47% this year

The shares outstanding are 93.00M, and float is at 80.97M with Short Float at 10.30%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 6.95 million shares valued at $11.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.6907 of the CRBU Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 4.54 million shares valued at $7.45 million to account for 5.0306 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ which holds 4.16 million shares representing 4.6074 and valued at over $6.83 million, while PFM HEALTH SCIENCES, LP holds 4.52 of the shares totaling 4.08 million with a market value of $6.7 million.

Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Haurwitz Rachel E., the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Haurwitz Rachel E. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 ’25 at a price of $1.02 per share for a total of $20400.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.37 million shares.

Caribou Biosciences Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 ’25 that MCCLUNG BARBARA G (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 3,564 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 ’25 and was made at $1.35 per share for $4811.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.44 million shares of the CRBU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 21 ’25, Khan Ruhi Ahmad (Chief Business Officer) disposed off 3,564 shares at an average price of $1.35 for $4811.0. The insider now directly holds 66,936 shares of Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU).