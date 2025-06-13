A peek at Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE): Who has invested in It?

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE) is 23.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.50 and a high of $59.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CAKE stock was last observed hovering at around $57.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.18%.

Currently trading at $58.79, the stock is 5.50% and 13.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing 2.05% at the moment leaves the stock 22.18% off its SMA200. CAKE registered 55.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.7302 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.1173.

The stock witnessed a 9.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.02%, and is 3.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 1.90% over the month.

Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) has around 47900 employees, a market worth around $2.91B and $3.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.46 and Fwd P/E is 14.39. Profit margin for the company is 4.33%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.49% and -1.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.83%).

with sales reaching $945.99M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.76% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.93% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.64% in year-over-year returns.

420.0 institutions hold shares in Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE), with institutional investors hold 122.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.53M, and float is at 45.72M with Short Float at 18.58%. Institutions hold 112.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 7.26 million shares valued at $285.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.2299 of the CAKE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 5.41 million shares valued at $212.45 million to account for 11.3352 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are EARNEST PARTNERS LLC which holds 2.83 million shares representing 5.9356 and valued at over $111.24 million, while KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC holds 5.9074 of the shares totaling 2.82 million with a market value of $110.72 million.

Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by May Scarlett, the company’s EVP, GENERAL COUNSEL. SEC filings show that May Scarlett sold 18,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 ’25 at a price of $58.82 per share for a total of $1.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22872.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 29 ’25, May Scarlett (EVP, GENERAL COUNSEL) disposed off 20,800 shares at an average price of $56.02 for $1.17 million. The insider now directly holds 22,872 shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE).