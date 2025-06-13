A peek at Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO): Who has invested in It?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: CCO) is -15.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.81 and a high of $1.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CCO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.16, the stock is 3.57% and 8.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing 0.87% at the moment leaves the stock -14.37% off its SMA200. CCO registered -15.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.065 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.35465.

The stock witnessed a -0.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.45%, and is 6.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.48% over the week and 2.37% over the month.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) has around 4100 employees, a market worth around $576.19M and $1.88B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.51%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.96% and -38.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.96%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 110.93% this year

231.0 institutions hold shares in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO), with institutional investors hold 102.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 490.91M, and float is at 337.37M with Short Float at 10.78%. Institutions hold 82.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with over 104.86 million shares valued at $147.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 21.4552 of the CCO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ARES MANAGEMENT LLC with 55.83 million shares valued at $78.72 million to account for 11.4231 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 34.8 million shares representing 7.1211 and valued at over $49.07 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 5.3544 of the shares totaling 26.17 million with a market value of $36.9 million.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MORENO ARTURO R, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that MORENO ARTURO R bought 38,815 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 ’25 at a price of $1.06 per share for a total of $41144.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 64.13 million shares.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 30 ’25 that MORENO ARTURO R (10% Owner) bought a total of 358,187 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 30 ’25 and was made at $1.07 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63.85 million shares of the CCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02 ’25, MORENO ARTURO R (10% Owner) acquired 250,000 shares at an average price of $1.06 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 64,095,537 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO).