A peek at Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB): Who has invested in It?

Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: CTKB) is -48.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.37 and a high of $7.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CTKB stock was last observed hovering at around $3.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $3.36, the stock is 15.54% and 0.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.85 million and changing -2.33% at the moment leaves the stock -32.55% off its SMA200. CTKB registered -44.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.59%.

The stock witnessed a 12.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.84%, and is 0.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.78% over the week and 5.11% over the month.

Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB) has around 648 employees, a market worth around $425.58M and $197.05M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.71%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.77% and -55.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.84%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -217.32% this year

The shares outstanding are 127.60M, and float is at 114.61M with Short Float at 4.72%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 17.07 million shares valued at $95.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.9872 of the CTKB Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 11.75 million shares valued at $65.54 million to account for 8.9365 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC which holds 11.39 million shares representing 8.6635 and valued at over $63.54 million, while HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. holds 5.0647 of the shares totaling 6.66 million with a market value of $37.15 million.

Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McCombe William D., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that McCombe William D. bought 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 ’25 at a price of $2.78 per share for a total of $97300.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55746.0 shares.