A peek at Dole plc (DOLE): Who has invested in It?

Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) is 5.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.77 and a high of $17.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DOLE stock was last observed hovering at around $13.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42%.

Currently trading at $14.23, the stock is 1.37% and 0.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing 3.04% at the moment leaves the stock -3.33% off its SMA200. DOLE registered 17.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.07%.

The stock witnessed a 0.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.92%, and is 3.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.59% over the week and 1.28% over the month.

Dole plc (DOLE) has around 35371 employees, a market worth around $1.35B and $8.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.44 and Fwd P/E is 9.49. Profit margin for the company is 1.12%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.85% and -16.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 2.12% this year

The shares outstanding are 95.14M, and float is at 68.08M with Short Float at 2.03%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PALE FIRE CAPITAL SE with over 8.2 million shares valued at $100.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.6349 of the DOLE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with 5.14 million shares valued at $62.93 million to account for 5.416 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 4.32 million shares representing 4.5523 and valued at over $52.9 million, while IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC holds 2.0661 of the shares totaling 1.96 million with a market value of $24.01 million.