A peek at Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ): Who has invested in It?

Embraer S.A. ADR (NYSE: ERJ) is 35.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.24 and a high of $56.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ERJ stock was last observed hovering at around $47.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.97%.

Currently trading at $49.79, the stock is 4.24% and 8.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing 4.12% at the moment leaves the stock 21.53% off its SMA200. ERJ registered 70.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.0114 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.97025.

The stock witnessed a 0.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.37%, and is 4.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ) has around 20923 employees, a market worth around $9.13B and $6.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.96 and Fwd P/E is 17.89. Profit margin for the company is 5.99%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.27% and -12.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

with sales reaching $1.67B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.04% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.12% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.69% in year-over-year returns.

410.0 institutions hold shares in Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ), with institutional investors hold 45.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 183.39M, and float is at 181.87M with Short Float at 3.95%. Institutions hold 45.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MORGAN STANLEY with over 7.15 million shares valued at $184.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.8917 of the ERJ Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP with 12.27 million shares valued at $319.29 million to account for 1.6701 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 2.51 million shares representing 0.3416 and valued at over $64.75 million, while AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC holds 0.3137 of the shares totaling 2.3 million with a market value of $59.45 million.