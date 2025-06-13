A peek at FibroGen Inc (FGEN): Who has invested in It?

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) is -41.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.18 and a high of $1.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.31, the stock is -1.54% and 0.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -0.16% at the moment leaves the stock -21.03% off its SMA200. FGEN registered -72.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.30582 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.39069.

The stock witnessed a 3.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.77%, and is 1.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 3.65% over the month.

FibroGen Inc (FGEN) has around 225 employees, a market worth around $31.17M and $102.85M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.73%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.39% and -79.84% from its 52-week high.

with sales reaching $2.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.04% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -95.08% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -94.32% in year-over-year returns.

73.0 institutions hold shares in FibroGen Inc (FGEN), with institutional investors hold 33.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 101.04M, and float is at 94.08M with Short Float at 3.95%. Institutions hold 33.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with over 13.66 million shares valued at $12.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.6785 of the FGEN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with 8.94 million shares valued at $7.97 million to account for 8.9508 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 5.89 million shares representing 5.895 and valued at over $5.25 million, while ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC holds 3.3703 of the shares totaling 3.36 million with a market value of $3.0 million.

FibroGen Inc (FGEN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wettig Thane, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Wettig Thane bought 145,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 ’25 at a price of $0.35 per share for a total of $50663.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.54 million shares.

FibroGen Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 ’25 that Schoeneck James A (Director) bought a total of 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 ’25 and was made at $0.35 per share for $88000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the FGEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 21 ’25, Schoeneck James A (Director) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $0.34 for $17040.0. The insider now directly holds 373,722 shares of FibroGen Inc (FGEN).